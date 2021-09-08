COVID chaos as cases spike in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COVID-19’s Delta strain has hit the Bay as two bottle shops, a pharmacy, a petrol station, Bunnings at Taylors Beach and two supermarkets have been added to the list of exposure sites with Fingal Bay, Shoal Bay and Heatherbrae joining Raymond Terrace and Medowie with cases in the latest outbreak.

Heatherbrae has an outbreak in a community of vulnerable people at the Motto Farm Hotel which has been being addressed by NSW Health, NSW Police and NSW Community Services.



The community has stepped up and support has been provided to those living on the site by Port Stephens Community Family and Neighbourhood Services and Ozharvest.

These cases join the existing cases in Raymond Terrace and Medowie.

Last week also saw Port Stephens endure its first civil unrest aimed at fighting the lockdowns and Public Health Orders with an unlawful gathering held outside Port Stephens Council Chambers.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation in response to an unauthorised protest on Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace, about 9.30am last Tuesday, 31 August 2021, where approximately 30 people gathered outside the Council Chambers.

As investigations continue, police have released images of a number of people who may be able to assist with ongoing inquiries.

You can view the images on www.facebook.com/PortStephensHunterPD/.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals – or has mobile phone footage of the protest activity – is urged to contact Crime Stoppers through the online portal or by contacting 1800 333 000.

Sadly during the incident a Police Officer was injured.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer told News Of The Area, “Those who attended the protest on Friday are in my opinion absolutely out of line with the vast majority of our amazing community.

“The fact that a Police Officer was injured shows the disrespect these people have for our community.

“It was a selfish act that the majority were there with no masks on, wasting police resources and in the end they absolutely achieved nothing for whatever cause they were there protesting,” he said.

With cases surging in Port Stephens, leaving lockdown on 10 September is highly unlikely.

NSW Premier Gladys Berijiklian stated that Sydney cases are expected to peak within the next week or two based on the current modelling, increasing pressure on the health system.

The Premier reiterated that the higher the vaccination rate the less people who will end up in hospital and in ICU.

Dr Kerry Chant stated that COVID affects all age groups and asked that the community get tested and seek help early.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro stated vaccination is the key to protecting remote and regional communities.

NSW Health has committed to seeing that every patient who needs intensive care will get it.

By Marian SAMPSON