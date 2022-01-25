Covid Disruption Does Not Hold Back Determined Local HSC Students

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUDENTS across Australia received their HSC results last week, marking the end of what has been an incredibly challenging period for students, staff, and their families.

Navigating almost two years of disruption due to Covid, adapting to distance learning, isolation from their friends and missing out on activities that often provide a welcome break from the books, the graduates of 2021 have demonstrated what is possible with hard work and determination.



At Tomaree High School in Salamander Bay, Deputy Principal Glenn Sproule described his pride at how he has watched the Year 12 cohort grow from the very first day of high school into determined and diligent young adults, all ready to take the next step.

More students than ever before from Tomaree received early entry offers into universities across the state, with Law, Medicine, Science and Arts amongst the subjects to be studied.

Sue Xenos, 2021 School Principal said, “I am incredibly proud of all students after a very tough two years.

“The number of university placements is outstanding.”

Three students, Tara Helly, Alissa McLeod, and Dianne Villamanca, were recognised in the NSW Education Standards Authorities distinguished achievers, meaning they attained results in the highest band for one or more of their subjects.

Tara’s mum Katrina Helly said, “We are thankful to her teachers for the excellent support they have given her since Year 7 and especially over the last two difficult years.”

Tara accepted an early entry offer to Newcastle University and will study a Bachelor of Development Studies/Bachelor of Business.

Whatever path that school leavers from the area have chosen to take, be it University, TAFE or employment, they should all be congratulated in completing Year 12 during such uncertain and disrupted times.

By Jane CROCKER