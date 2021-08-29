COVID Exposure Site in Nambucca Heads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley LGA has been lucky with no cases so far connected to a venue of concern.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNC LHD) would like us to keep it that way.

However a traveller moving through the Nambucca Valley has put the community on high alert.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick advised the public this week of the new venue of concern associated with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

That venue is the BP Nambucca Heads Travel Centre, 2 Corkwood Road, Valla on Thursday August 19 between 2pm to 2.15pm.

Anyone who attended the following venue at the time listed is a casual contact (unless they have been contacted by NSW Health as close contacts) who must immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

In extra health advice the MNC LHD advises those close contacts to continue monitoring symptoms even if they receive a negative result and to immediately isolate and get retested if symptoms persist.

1,572 Covid-19 tests have been completed in the Nambucca Valley LGA in the past four weeks.

Further south at Kempsey there has been a new venue of concern advised by the MNC LHD.

Coles in Belgrave Street Kempsey on Tuesday August 17 from 11.45am to 12.10pm is considered a casual contact and must get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received.

Again MNC LHD advises to please continue to monitor for symptoms and immediately isolate and get tested if they develop.

All close contacts have been contacted and informed as part of normal contract tracing processes.

They must get tested and isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result.

Anyone else who has been at the venues at the date and time listed is considered a casual contact.

4,289 tests have been completed in the Kempsey LGA in the past four weeks, with two total confirmed cases of Covid-19.

COVID-19 testing clinics are available across the Mid North Coast.

Visit the NSW Government website: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/health-and-wellbeing/clinics.

By Sandra MOON