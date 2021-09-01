COVID lockdown continues for Port Stephens and Myall Coast as cases rise

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT has been a week of ups and downs as lockdowns continue throughout the state.

Sadly, we have seen more cases of COVID-19 in the Port Stephens LGA which were active in the community while infectious.



The Port Stephens LGA has now had 11 locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks.

16,221 Covid-19 tests have been completed in that time.

The Myall Coast has continued to dodge the bullet, with the lockdown seemingly halting the virus’ spread into the region with the MidCoast LGA only having one case in the preceding 14 days prior to publication.

11,529 tests have been completed in the MidCoast LGA in the past four weeks.

As of 29 August, this brings the number of cases in the Hunter New England Health District to 179 since 5 August 2021.

With too many cases for a stressed health system the release of NSW from lockdown has already been scaled back.

The NSW Government has announced that, “People across NSW who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed more freedoms next month after NSW hit the target of six million jabs.

“This is the first step in the roadmap and further freedoms will follow for those who have had the jab when the state hits new vaccination targets of 70 and 80 per cent.”

The advice came after the government consulted with Dr Kerry Chant and her team, as well as the NSW Chief Psychiatrist Dr Murray Wright.

Some individual freedoms will be allowed for adults who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 12.01am, Monday, 13 September; those who live outside the LGAs of concern, including Port Stephens and the Myall Coast, outdoor gatherings of up to five people (including children, all adults must be vaccinated) will be allowed in a person’s LGA or within 5km of home.

There is still a slim chance that regional NSW or some areas of regional NSW will come out of lockdown on 10 September.

This is a stark contrast to those within the LGAs of concern households with all adults vaccinated will be able to gather outdoors for recreation (including picnics) within the existing rules (for one hour only, outside curfew hours and within 5km of home).

This is in addition to the one hour allowed for exercise.

The LGA’s of concern are at this stage all within Sydney.

Confusion has remained about what the 5km rule has allowed in terms of travel.

Simply put, in regional areas you are allowed throughout your entire LGA and if your home is within 5km of the border into another LGA, you can cross into that LGA but must remain within 5km of your home.

In Port Stephens and the Myall Coast, we remain under Stay at Home Orders and are fortunate to be able to enjoy all the benefits of living in an LGA that offers up a host of recreational spaces for our essential exercise.

Hot favourites for essential exercise include long walks with the dog, surfing, kayaking, bike riding and skateboarding.

The boat ramps have seen a fair amount of action as fishing is allowed and members of the same household are able to access the waterways.

We still need to mask up, only one person per household can do the shopping and of course we are being asked not to leave our LGA and if we need to not to travel more than 5km into an adjacent LGA and only for essential reasons.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has thanked the millions of people across NSW who came forward to receive their vaccine, helping hit the six million doses target.

“We are so grateful for every person who comes forward to get vaccinated because the more jabs we get into arms, the sooner we can lift restrictions,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The messaging from the government is clear, if you have symptoms get tested, otherwise stay vigilant, stay at home, mask up and get vaccinated.

By Marian SAMPSON