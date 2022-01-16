Covid numbers continue to rise across Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE were 493 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Mid North Coast Local Health District to 8pm on 10 January 2022.

37 cases were from the Nambucca Valley LGA, 265 of the reported cases were from the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA, 99 cases were from Coffs Harbour LGA, 88 cases were from Kempsey LGA and four cases were from Bellingen LGA.

This brought the total of active cases in the Nambucca LGA to 241.

As of Monday, there were 44 COVID-19 cases in Mid North Coast hospitals, with two people in intensive care.

There have been 6,251 cases reported in the district since June 2021.

There were 928 tests conducted at our Mid North Coast Health clinics on Monday.

For COVID-19 updates, including testing and vaccination clinic details and information about self-isolation, visit the NSW Government website.

If you have tested positive to COVID-19 you can find more information about managing it safely at home, if you are in a low risk category, on the NSW Health website.