COVID restrictions result in Coffs Coast concert cancellations

THE Coffs Harbour Music Society, under the presidency of Elizabeth Jamison AO, has worked with great

commitment and passion over the past 30 years to bring international chamber groups to Coffs Harbour.

Classical music lovers on the Coffs Coast have been delighted by the many wonderful concerts organised by Liz and her committee of volunteers.

Unfortunately, because of COVID 19 restrictions, there are a number of changes to the Music Society’s advertised Spring Series of concerts.

One of the first major disappointments for the 2021 season was the cancellation of Adam Herd’s

concert.

Adam, a concert pianist originally from Coffs Harbour, now based in Finland, is a wonderful pianist who plays classical, romantic and contemporary piano concerti with orchestras around the world.

The committee is hopeful that he can perform in Coffs Harbour in 2022 if International borders re-open.

Sadly the Lior and Tinalley String Quartet concert will also not go ahead and the committee has just been

advised by Musica Viva Australia that The Goldner String Quartet and Piers Lane (September concert) has also been cancelled.

The remaining concerts in the Spring series are Umberto Clerici and Daniel De Borah on Friday November 19 and Bridget Bolliger and Friends, who will perform at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus on December 3.

The Music Society is passionate about presenting concerts despite the upheavals caused by the pandemic and would like to thank subscribers and supporters for their interest over the years.

Refunds can be arranged by contacting Jean on 0466 985 652 and patrons are urged to keep checking www.coffsmusicsociety.com.au for updates.

By Andrew VIVIAN