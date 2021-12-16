Covid restrictions to ease for unvaccinated community members

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE day many Covid-19 unvaccinated people have been waiting for is finally here, with Wednesday 15 December marking an easing of restrictions for all members of the community.

Covid-19 restrictions will be further eased on 15 December or once NSW reaches the 95% double vaccination rate for the Covid-19 virus.



Local businesses that have been closed to the public or had to alter their operations due to public health orders have taken to Facebook to alert members of the community of their reopening, including Bluebottles Brasserie at Woolgoolga which has not offered seated dining to patrons for more than a month and The PlayHouse at Coffs Harbour which announced its reopening on 15 December.

Under the new easing of restrictions there will be no density limits for all settings, Covid safety plans will be optional for businesses, and employers can now allow staff to work from home at their discretion.

For all members of the community, including the unvaccinated, masks will only be required on public transport and planes, at airports and for indoor front-of-house hospitality staff who are not fully vaccinated. (Masks will still be encouraged in settings where you cannot social distance)

Masks will no longer be required in outdoor settings, and Covid-19 safe check-ins will only be required for hospitals, aged and disability care facilities, gyms, places of worship, funerals or memorial services, personal services, pubs, smalls bars and registered clubs, nightclubs and indoor music festivals with more than 1,000 people.

There will be no limit on the number of visitors in your home, no limit on the number of people at outdoor public gatherings, and all visitors to residents in aged care facilities and disability homes will be permitted in line with venue policies.

In terms of exercise and recreation, there will be no limit on the number of people in gyms, indoor recreation and sporting facilities, indoor swimming pools will open for all purposes, and community sport will be permitted for all staff, spectators and participants.

Unvaccinated community members will be allowed to re-enter all non-critical retail outlets, and there will be no limit on clients for personal services (hairdressers, spas, beauty and nail salons, tattoo and massage parlours).

There will be no limit on the number of people at hospitality venues, singing and dancing will be permitted indoors and outdoors for all, and drinking indoors and outdoors can now occur when seated or standing.

There will be no limit on the number of people at major recreation facilities including stadiums, theme parks and race courses, no person limit for entertainment facilities including cinemas and theatres, no person limit for information and education facilities (art galleries, museums, libraries), no person limit for outdoor public gatherings and recreation, music festivals can now operate with a 20,000 person limit, amusement centres and play centres will be open to all, and proof of vaccination will only be required for indoor music festivals with more than 1,000 people and cruises with over 100 passengers.

Weddings and funerals can now be held with no limit on the number of people attending, singing and dancing will be permitted indoors by all, and places of worship will be open to all.

Transport between Greater Sydney and regional NSW is now permitted for all, carpooling is permitted for all, and caravan parks and camping grounds will open for all, including people who are not fully vaccinated.

International travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need to quarantine on arrival, however they must do a PCR test and have a certified vaccination status.

International travellers who are not fully vaccinated still need to quarantine on arrival in Australia for 14 days.

By Emma DARBIN