Covid-Safe Office For Justice Of The Peace Services Set Up at Park Beach Plaza

A PERMANENT office for Justice of the Peace services has been set up at Park Beach Plaza.



Located opposite Big W, the office is open on Mondays between 10am and 2pm on Mondays and Thursdays.

The vital service has been made Covid-safe with plastic screens being installed on the two desks to protect both the client and the officers as well as hand sanitiser and wipes.

The Justices of the Peace offering the free service are Terry Tweedie, Cliff Mitchell, Jill Woodlock and Mike Blewitt.

“We are the only operating desk in the Coffs Harbour area at this time,” Mr Blewitt said.

“We have two desks and therefore can have two clients in the office at any time.

“No appointment is required and if we are busy you may need to wait at the door for a short time.”

The JP’s are available to sign statutory declarations, affidavits, annexures and certified copies as well as being able to witness documents being signed.

Mr Blewitt did point out there’s a limit to the services that JP’s can offer.

“Please note we do not give any legal advice,” he said.

“That is handled by Legal Aid in Little Street Coffs Harbour or any lawyer.”

By Brad GREENSHIELDS