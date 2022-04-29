Cowper Candidates React To PM’s Comments About Being Blessed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RECENT comments by the Prime Minister which indicated that he felt “blessed” for his children not being disabled have not been well-received in sections of the community.

Independent candidate for Cowper Caz Heise has sought to reassure Mid North Coast parents of children with a disability, she stands with them and will never patronise them or diminish the struggles their families face.

Ms Heise, a nurse and former Director of nursing and Midwifery at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus, said she was left shaking with rage and disbelief when she heard the Prime Minister’s comments, in reply to a question about the NDIS.

She said, “I couldn’t believe the leader of our country inferred that people who had children with a disability were less than blessed.

“I know how so many people across Cowper will be feeling after hearing those words.

“It’s like our Prime Minister judges people with disabilities and their parents as lesser beings.

“I spent an amazing Saturday only recently with local NDIS participants getting insight directly from them to formulate my own NDIS policy settings.

“They certainly don’t feel un-blessed or lesser – they love and value their children regardless of whether they have a genetic condition, autism, muscular dystrophy or impaired bodily function.

“What they don’t feel blessed about is how they are being forced to make big decisions on how they can make ends meet as the Government continues to cut NDIS funding,” Ms Heise said.

Ms Heise said the Prime Minister should apologise “without reservation for his hurtful comments”.

The Labor candidate for Cowper, Keith McMullin, agreed.

He said, “Mr. Morrison appears to see people with a disability as not blessed – as less.

“Adults and children with disabilities are not burdens.

“We need a Prime Minister that champions the rights of all Australians and who strengthens our NDIS, not one that cuts it down with continual reduction of funding.”

Mr McMullin said trust in the NDIS needed to be restored and the 4.4 million Australians with disability needed a better, secure future.

Greens candidate for Cowper Tim Nott said, “The strength of our community is demonstrated in how we look after those who are in need of assistance.

“The Greens have political representatives for the varied nature of our society and this inclusion gives us the experience to be able to represent all Australians.”

Mr Nott said the Prime Minister’s comments were insensitive and unfortunate.

“All people have value and to state that one trait gives more or less blessing than another misses the point of how an inclusive society accepts all people are valued equally and perpetuates the idea that people who are in one part of their life where they need assistance, aren’t as good for our country as people who are currently blessed to be able to work.

“Parents of children who test boundaries and require higher levels of care are often more empathetic to other humans and this is a blessing I wish the PM knew more about.”

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan was contacted for comment, but did not reply in time for publication.

Mr Morrison has since apologised for his comments.

By Andrew VIVIAN