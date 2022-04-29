Cowper candidates to talk housing matters in video interviews

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Housing Matters Action Group (HMAG) is launching a series of videos featuring interviews with candidates for Cowper answering a set of housing-related questions, designed to be relevant to all Cowper residents who can register to receive the videos.

Housing is a visible issue across the Cowper electorate with the obvious need for affordable accommodation seen in people, sometimes whole families, sleeping rough on the streets and in their cars around the Mid North Coast.

While the reasons for homelessness and the need for housing are complex with no quick solution, the Bellingen-based Housing Matters Action Group advocates that does not mean we can’t work together to find a range of solutions.

The group has been working to support local and regional housing issues since 2018 and wants to highlight the crisis in the lead up to the Federal election.

“Housing is something that everyone needs and increasingly we’re seeing a growing divide between those that can afford the rapidly increasing housing costs and those getting pushed to the margins,” Emma Belcher, Vice-Chair, HMAG said.

“We need to find real solutions and commitments from our elected representatives because if we leave it to the market, we’re only going to get more of the same.”

Residents are invited to register online to hear Cowper candidates talk about housing, their ideas and solutions and how, if elected, they will work to improve the housing system to deliver meaningful change to households across Cowper.

Topics will include: housing and climate change, cost of housing, the role of government in housing systems and solutions as well as social housing, new models and suggested initiatives.

Go to https://events.humanitix.com/cowper-federal-election-meet-the-candidates to register.

The videos will be released in early May.

“People can register to receive the videos prior to public release on our website and socials,” said Emma.

Visit https://www.housingmatters.org.au/.

For more information contact Emma Belcher, Vice Chairperson, HMAG on 0413 661 864 or email [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI