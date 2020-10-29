Cr Adendorff nominated alternate NRPP representative for Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COUNCILLOR Michael Adendorff has been nominated as the alternate Coffs Harbour City councillor representative on the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

Cr George Cecato was previously Council’s nominated alternate councillor for the Northern Regional Planning Panel (NRPP), however his election as Deputy Mayor in September saw him automatically obtain a nominated position on the committee.

Therefore, Council had to nominate another alternate councillor to fill this vacant position.

Cr Adendorff nominated himself for the role at Council’s recent ordinary meeting on Thursday, 22 October, and Cr Sally Townley was nominated by Cr Tegan Swan in Cr Townley’s absence at the Council’s meeting.

Cr Adendorff was voted for over Cr Townley for the position four votes to two, with Cr Denise Knight, Cr Adendorff, Cr John Arkan, Cr George Cecato and Cr Keith Rhoades voting for Cr Adendorff, and Cr Paul Amos and Cr Tegan Swan voting for Cr Townley.

Councillors then unanimously resolved to note that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are the nominated representatives on the NRPP, and in the event the Mayor or Deputy Mayor cannot attend, nominate Cr Adendorff to be the alternate councillor representative on the Northern Regional Planning Panel.