Craft competition success for Nambucca Head CWA

THE prestigious Rose Bowl trophy was presented by Tracey Bonfante, CWA Mid North Coast Group, to Nambucca Heads CWA members at their last group meeting.

The Rose Bowl is awarded to one Branch from the Mid North Coast group of twenty CWA branches.

Each Branch is encouraged to enter eight items of different craft for competition judging; either embroidery, bead work, knitting, crotchet, tatting, or a selected discipline.

This year’s items were judged by Mrs Ruth Shanks, described by local CWA members as “a fair but tough judge”.

Then from the twenty branches’ entries, eight items are selected to send off to the state competition, representing the Mid North Coast Group.

Two of the items from the Nambucca Heads Branch have been selected to go to state level.

State judging will occur in May at the CWA State Conference.

This year CWA celebrates 100 years of service to the country, by country women, of all walks of life.

“Finally after COVID, lock downs and restricted meeting times, the CWA members at Nambucca Heads are enjoying the freedom again,” said Kathleen Miller, CWA Branch Secretary/Publicity, Nambucca Heads CWA Branch.

“Craft meetings are held in the CWA Hall in Ridge Street at Nambucca Heads.

“Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month at 10.00am,” Kathleen said.