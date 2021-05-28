Crafty tipples at Brewers at The Bunker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BREWERS at The Bunker is a fundraising event that shares the craft tipples of our local niche spirit, beer and wine producers on the Coffs Coast.

Brewers at The Bunker, raising funds for the local Can Do Cancer Trust, will showcase fine local producers.

“You don’t necessarily need to travel to Bryon or the Hunter Valley to experience delicious brewers and tasty food – you can have that right here in Coffs Harbour,” Lydia Crossingham, Manager at Coffs Observatory Holiday Apartments, sponsors of the event, told News Of The Area.

On the night, attendees will be able to sample the signature drinks of each of the breweries and distilleries while hearing from the creators about the journey that inspired their business and drives its growth today.

The Brewers involved are: King Tide Brewing, Critters Distillery, Emerald Island Distillery, Woolgoolga Brewing Co and Two Tails Winery.

Critters Distillery is bringing its international award-winning vodka to the event.

Master Distiller, Chris Fraser will be sharing the Critters story including his in-depth knowledge about Australian craft spirits.

A co-founder of the distillery, Chris told News Of The Area, “Guests will be able to experience a ‘Critters Collins’ – designed for the event, it is an infusion of fresh grapefruit juice, lemon, soda, garnished with in-house spiced dehydrated grapefruit slices paired with Critters vodka.”

Sarah Poole, Master Organiser at Woolgoolga Brewing Co told News Of The Area, “Woolgoolga Brewing Co. looks forward to supporting the local brewing and distilling industry at this Can Do fundraiser.

“These types of events not only support a good cause but provide an opportunity for people within our region to meet, taste and experience what local producers have to offer.

“Our brewery will be open in August and it’s extremely important to us that we contribute back into the community as much as possible.”

There will be raffles on the night and Ben Stevenson from Hit 105.5 will be MC.

Venue: The Bunker at the National Cartoon Gallery

Purchase tickets here: https://www.trybooking.com/BRAIG.

By Andrea FERRARI