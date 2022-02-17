Create connections and make a difference by joining VIEW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA, Macksville Evening VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community after a difficult two years, and make new connections with women in the area.

VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and over 14,000 women throughout Australia.

It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships – all while supporting the work of children’s education charity, The Smith Family.

Nambucca, Macksville Evening VIEW Club President Jan Ewington said this year is the perfect time to join VIEW.

“The last two years have been so disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of us have missed out on seeing friends and family, and our club has been like a second family for us during these times.

“Many people have also moved away from the city to the country, and coming to a new place can be isolating – especially given the current circumstances.

“For those who are new to the area, VIEW provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women, while doing something that makes a difference,” she said.

VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program, and has supported children and young people in need for over 60 years.

The Smith Family is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year, with VIEW planning plenty of events to bring together women from across Australia.

“The Smith Family has been creating better futures for young people for a century, and we are so excited to be a part of that celebration. We are also proud to contribute to the ongoing legacy of The Smith Family, with clubs supporting 1,520 students across the country through the Learning for Life program.”

In addition to their ongoing sponsorship of six students through the Learning for Life program, run by The Smith Family, Nambucca, Macksville Evening VIEW Club hosts social events, including street stalls, plant market, raffles, Paint Pop and Giggles, High tea and outings.

Anyone interested in becoming a member can call Jan on 0412230783 or Robyn 0400 451 874 or visit www.view.org.au for further information.

The next Nambucca, Macksville Evening VIEW Club meeting will take place on 2 March at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

Please arrive at 5pm for a 5.30 start.

“This will be our birthday meeting with the theme of ‘baking’, so wear your best, favourite, funniest or oldest apron and join us for a night of fun and frivolity!”

RSVP to Robyn on 0400 451 874 by Friday 25 February if you would like to attend this event.