Create connections and make a difference by joining VIEW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KORORA VIEW Club is looking for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections.

VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women and is a network of nearly 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia.

It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships while supporting the work of children’s education charity, The Smith Family.

“This is the perfect time to join VIEW,” says Korora VIEW Club President Julianne Schroder.

“The last two years have been so disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of us have missed out on seeing friends and family, and our club has been like a second family during these times.

“For those new to the area, VIEW provides the perfect place to meet like-minded women, while doing something that makes a difference,” she said.

VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program, and has supported children and young people in need for over 60 years.

The club supports the education of three students through the Learning for Life program, and each year meets the needs for their education by fundraising in the local community.

The Smith Family is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year, with events planned to bring together women from across Australia.

In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Korora VIEW Club hosts events, including social outings, lunches and garden parties.

Monthly general meetings are held at the Coffs Harbour Leagues Club and include a guest speaker, two-course meal, fun and friendship.

“We invite women of all backgrounds and ages to join us, and look forward to welcoming new faces at our next monthly meeting,” says Julianne.

The next Korora VIEW Club meeting is on Tuesday March 1, and then the first Tuesday of each month.

Call Julianne on 0429 387 273 if you would like to attend or visit www.view.org.au for further information.

By Susan KONTIC