Cricket set to return to region with Premier League T20 matches

THE familiar cries of howzat will make a welcome return to the region’s sporting fields this weekend as a new cricket season begins.

After a seventh month break, cricket returns to the region with the most exciting form of the game.

The North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League T20 competition gets underway this weekend with two big days of T20 matches at Richardson Park.

Five teams will each play three games each this weekend in Sawtell.

The fifth round of the T20 competition will be played on Thursday, 4 November with the final to be held on 12 February.

The T20 comp gets underway on Saturday morning when defending Premier League T20 champions Sawtell host the Coffs Colts.

The Colts will be making their Premier League debut after choosing to enter the competition for the first time this season.

Valleys Cricket will also take on Lower Clarence Cricket Association in their opening match at Richardson Park.

Sawtell and Northern Districts Rebels meet in a rematch of last season’s T20 grand final on Thursday, 4 November.

The North Coast Cricket Council’s 2021/22 Premier League season gets underway on Saturday, 6 November with one day matches in Sawtell, Macksville and Woolgoolga.

The Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association season also begins on Saturday, 6 November with T20 senior matches and regular junior matches.

The Coffs Harbour District Cricket Associations 40-over season gets underway on Saturday, 4 December.

By Aiden BURGESS