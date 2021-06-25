Critical incident declared after man dies at Bucca

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A CRITICAL incident was declared after a man died at Bucca on Sunday.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to a home on Bucca Road, Bucca, about 20km north west of Coffs Harbour, shortly before 2.30am on Sunday 20 June 2021, responding to reports a man was acting erratically.

Police were outside the home when the 31-year-old man came to the door in an agitated state and fell onto concrete.

Police assisted paramedics treating the man before he was loaded into the back of the ambulance, before he became unconscious.

Both police and paramedics performed CPR and he was taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus but was unable to be revived.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are now underway.

A critical incident team from Richmond Police District will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident under Strike Form Kapiti.

The investigation will also be subject to independent review.