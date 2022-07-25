Croquet NSW State Division Two Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Croquet NSW State Division Two (handicaps five to eight) Golf Croquet Doubles and Singles were held at Ballina and Byron Bay Croquet Clubs on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 July (doubles) and Friday 15 to Sunday 17 (singles).

Liz Friend, Sherry Gordon and Rae Uptin from Nelson Bay travelled to Ballina and Byron Bay.

All entered the singles and Liz and Rae entered the doubles. 22 players contested the singles with 14 pairs contesting the doubles.

In the singles, all three Nelson Bay players reached the finals play-off after the qualifying round-robin blocks.

Sherry (winning 4 from 5 games) and Liz (winning 3 from 4 games) topped their respective blocks with Rae finishing 3rd in her block. In the finals knock-out play, Sherry beat Sharon Daley (Ballina) 7-4 and Helen McKay (Byron Bay) 7-3/ 7-0 before losing to the eventual winner Dhillon Tiffin (Byron Bay) 5-7/ 3-7 in the semi-final.

Liz and Rae lost their matches in the first round of the finals, but Rae won the first-round losers play-off to finish 9th.

In the doubles, Liz and Rae qualified for the finals play-off, but lost to Ian Donald & Robert Ey (Canberra) 1-7 in the first round.

For further information about the Club, visit nelsonbaycroquet.org.au or e-mail [email protected]

By David WILSON