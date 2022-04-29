Crowds Pack Sawtell For Anzac Day Dawn Service And March

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST Monday was the first time in three years that crowds could gather without restrictions to celebrate ANZAC Day, and hundreds of people attended the Dawn Service and the street march in Sawtell.

People filled the Lyle Rose RSL Memorial Park and lined Fourth Avenue, with others gathered on the top tier of the RSL car park to get a good view of the Dawn Service.



The Sawtell Uniting Church provided tea, coffee and Anzac biscuits to the early risers.

This ANZAC Day was the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin, the fall of Singapore and the battle of the Coral Sea, the 60th anniversary of troops being deployed to Vietnam and the first Anzac Day since the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan

Pat Magann, President of the Sawtell Sub Branch, introduced Toormina High School Captains, Mitchell Hickey and Phylicia Stock, who did a Welcome to Country and an opening address.

Father Michael Alcock, from the Sawtell Catholic Church, reminded those in attendance that “no greater love has someone than to lay down their life for a friend”.

Reminding us of the current struggle in Ukraine, he said, “We live in a world in which conflict between nations is a reality.”

After the minute’s silence and laying of wreaths; veterans and RSL members crossed Fourth Avenue for refreshments and reminiscences.

The crowds returned for the 11am street march and lined all sides of First Avenue without a break.

Veterans were joined by students and teachers from ten local schools and the crowd applauded constantly throughout the march.

By Andrew VIVIAN