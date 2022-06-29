Crowds to return for 2022 NAIDOC Week celebrations in Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CELEBRATIONS for 2022 NAIDOC Week will be in full swing from 3 to 10 July, after COVID-19 kept crowds away in 2020 and 2021.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says it’s great to be able to celebrate NAIDOC Week with the community again.



“NAIDOC Week is a chance for everyone to come together to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” said Mayor Palmer.

“Last year we celebrated via our social media channels sharing local Worimi Dreaming stories and Karuah Aboriginal Land Council hosted an arts workshop – but it definitely wasn’t the same.

“This year, I’m really looking forward to welcoming back our community and seeing everyone come together at the events across Port Stephens to have some fun and reflect on what NAIDOC Week means,” he added.

This year’s theme – Get up! Stand up! Show up! – calls for systematic change and reforms by continuing to show up. It represents an occasion to celebrate those who have driven and led change in our communities over generations – the champions of change.

Mayor Palmer says the theme is particularly important in 2022.

“This NAIDOC Week we’ll continue to stand up to ensure we protect the valuable environmental, cultural and heritage significance of many sites as we plan for the future of Port Stephens.

“Thanks to our strong relationship with the local Worimi and Karuah Aboriginal Land Councils, we’ll continue to do this in partnership with them – support and secure institutional, structural, collaborative, and cooperative reforms,” he said.

Local Port Stephens NAIDOC Week 2022 events:

Thursday 7 July: Cultural activities | 10am to 1pm | Karuah Community Hall

Hosted by Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council at Karuah community hall.

From Monday to Sunday at all events the Natural System team will be presenting ‘My Little EcoSystem’ workshops.