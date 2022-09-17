Cruise offered for Nambucca Valley carers during National Carers Week

AS part of National Carers Week, Bev Reedy and Port Adventure Cruises have teamed up to give carers a day on the Hastings River.

National Carers Week is an opportunity to recognise, celebrate, and raise awareness among all Australians about the diversity of Australia’s 2.65 million carers and their caring roles.



National Carers Week runs from Sunday 16 to Saturday 22 October 2022, and the Nambucca Support Group for Everlasting Carers has arranged a three-hour cruise on the Hastings River at Port Macquarie to give Nambucca Heads carers a day of respite and relaxation.

“I want to give our carers a day to relax and get the feel of the water for a few hours,” said Bev Reedy, Coordinator, Nambucca Support Group for Everlasting Carers.

“It is a chance to renew themselves to come back to their own situations with a clearer frame of mind.

“Part of my plan is to get carers the recognition that they deserve,” said Bev.

On the day, Senior Constable Ruth Hadley, a Aged Care Crime Prevention Officer, will give a talk on Senior Safety and Welfare.

“It’s important that we look after our most vulnerable community members, and carers are a large demographic of our community who play a very important role in supporting other community members, their spouses, and family members,” said Senior Constable Handley.

Through a long association with Bev, Port Adventure Cruises’ owner/operator Elsa Barbosa has come to understand the daily pressures put on carers in our community.

“I know the red tape that my parents had to go through to get care to be able to stay in their own home, it’s not easy for people to wade through red tape and get the supportive help they need to care for each other.

“Port Adventure Cruises are happy to help Bev give carers a day on the water, we need to be a caring community, and this is our way of giving back to our community,“ said Elsa.

Rosemary Porter, who lives with and cares for her mother, and is a member of the Nambucca Heads Everlasting Carers Support Group said, “There is very little respite support for carers, emergency respite is almost non-existent.

“The paperwork and crap to fill out for any type of respite is daunting, as if being a carer is not isolating in itself, the paperwork just makes life even harder.”

The cruise is fully funded and will take place on Monday 17 October.

Carers are invited to come along and enjoy a three-hour relaxing cruise on the Hastings River at Port Macquarie.

Seats are limited so booking must be completed by 26 September.

To book a seat or for more details contact Bev Reedy on 02 65 694 337.

By Karen GRIBBIN