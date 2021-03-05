Crunch time arrives as Coffs cricket semis to be decided this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THEY have been the two best sides this season.

Now Diggers Cricket Club Inc. and Sawtell Cricket Club play off for a grand final spot during this weekend’s semi-finals of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade season.

Diggers finished the season as minor premiers and host the defending premiers Sawtell at Fitzroy Oval tomorrow, with the winner going through to this year’s grand final.

Diggers and Sawtell have met just once this season back in Round 5 in November, with Diggers winning a one wicket thriller.

Diggers captain Jonathon Paff expected another close contest against a champion team.

“It will be close for sure, as they have been here, done that before,” he said.

“They are always a tough team and they have been in great form lately.

“Most of our team haven’t won a big game before so the chance to get in the grand final is good.”

Paff outlined to News Of The Area the keys to beating the defending premiers.

“I think our opening batters of Mitch Williams and Tom Wainwright could be match winners,” he said.

“Both are in good form and then our young opening bowler Rueben Carey has been on fire so hopefully he can get wickets.”

Tomorrow’s elimination semi-final will see the Northern Districts Rebels play host to Nana Glen in Woolgoolga.

The loser of this game ends its season, while the winner progresses to face the loser of Diggers v Sawtell in next week’s preliminary final.

Nana Glen have won both meetings against the Rebels this season, including the last time they met in January which was an 86-run victory.

The second-grade semi-finals see the minor premiers Nana Glen – Blue play the Northern Districts Rebels for a spot in this season’s grand final.

Bellingen and Urunga face off in their elimination semi-final at Bellingen.

Nana-Glen White finished as minor premiers in the third-grade competition, and will now look to book a grand final berth when they host the Northern Districts Rebels.

Dorrigo and Coffs Colts Yellow play off in their elimination semi-final in Dorrigo.

The Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association under 12’s and under 14’s junior competitions also get their finals series underway tomorrow across the region.

The under 12’s semis features the minor premiers Nana Glen-White taking on Coffs Colts, while the Sawtell-Stars and the Sawtell-Stingers play off for a grand final spot at Toormina Oval.

Nana -Glen White also finished as minor premiers in the under 14’s as they take on Macksville Ex-Services JJC -Blue for a spot in the grand final, while Macksville Ex-Services JCC-White play off against Dorrigo.

By Aiden BURGESS