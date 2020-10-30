Cultural and Civic Centre proposal offers new possibilities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JO Besley, the curator of the Coffs Harbour Art Gallery and Museum, is excited about the possibilities that have been proposed for the planned Cultural and Civic Centre.



“All of us working for Council have been consulting with the architects to ensure this building meets the needs of local people and benefits everyone now and into the future.

“We see it as being a local gathering place for the 21st century,” she said.

The plans currently have both the Art Gallery and Museum facilities on the ground floor of the proposed centre, in greatly expanded and purpose-built spaces that will be fully accessible and allow for free flow of people through the space.

The Art Gallery will benefit from having over three times as much space as the current gallery and will be spread over multiple areas.

The addition of a covered loading bay will mean that touring exhibitions that cannot currently be accommodated can be booked and put on display.

The Gallery will also offer an interactive workspace for local artists with after hours access for public use.

The Library will extend over three floors and include high tech aspects that are not currently easily available on Coffs Harbour, such as a digital studio and recording space including a green screen facility and high-end camera equipment.

Other new features that would be available include a Maker space equipped to facilitate projects in science, technology, engineering and the arts.

By David TUNE