CWA Charity Bingo at the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club

THE Nambucca Heads CWA branch holds Charity Bingo the first Tuesday of every month at the Nambucca Head Bowling Club.

Donna Funnell is the event organiser and showcases a fun-filled morning for all who wish to attend.

All monies raised from the charity bingo this coming financial year will be going to support the State CWA medical research of Ovarian Cancer, rural Doctor’s bursary and locally, the local schools end of year presentation day.

“Each year CWA elects a medical issue to be studied with money raised for the research, thus Ovarian Cancer was selected for the 2021-2020 period,” Branch Secretary Kathleen Miller told News Of The Area.

If Bingo is for you, you can attend this charity event every month by going to the Nambucca Heads Bowling Club, the first Tuesday of every month.

The doors open at 10:00am for a prompt start at 10:30am.

The cost of attending is $10.00 per Bingo book, there are great cash prizes to be won and bonus games.

The Café at the Bowling Club is open during this time and have, tea, coffee and delicious sweets on offer for purchase.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM