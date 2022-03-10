CWA network responds to urgent needs in flooded Northern Rivers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW’s Coffs Harbour Branch have thrown open the doors of their rooms to act as a donation point for emergency toiletry items for victims of the Northern Rivers flooding crisis.

Jodie Williams, President, Coffs Harbour Branch of the CWA told News Of The Area, “This weekend alone we have made up 80 emergency packs for men and women, including essential toiletries and a few added luxuries like hand cream, moisturiser and lip balm.



“We have seen such a huge and generous response from our local community members.

“We had a very welcome donation from midwife Amber Donnelly bringing much needed items for nursing mothers and mums-to-be.

“Toiletries were asked for, but so many other necessary items arrived like pillows, blankets, sheets, towels, underwear, and cushions, designed to comfort toddlers and young children.”

All these items were made into packs and on Sunday (6 March) these goods headed up to the Coraki evacuation centre to be distributed to where they are most needed.

This is just stage one.

“CWA will continue to support and collect items for the flood victims and our donated items will change to reflect what is required up north.

“Our CWA sisters on the ground are guiding us with what is required by the communities up there.

“As part of the wonderful CWA network, we have received donations of items from branches as far away as Hornsby in Sydney and Quirindi, southwest of Tamworth,” said Jodie.

The rooms will remain open for collection during the next week, Mondays and Tuesdays 10:00-15:00, and every other day 10:00-12:00.

“Please keep checking our Facebook page – Coffs Harbour Branch of CWA for updates on items required.

“Thank you for all your generous support and help towards these devastated communities.”

By Andrea FERRARI