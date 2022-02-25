Damage to Nambucca Valley road infrastructure and ongoing wet weather

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Council’s Assistant General Manager, Engineering Services, Paul Gallagher, advises that the ongoing wet weather continues to impact the condition of a considerable part of the 345 kilometres of unsealed rural roads in the LGA.

The March 2021 flood event had a significant impact on the road infrastructure and the recovery process is ongoing.

Council is aware there are numerous potholes, corrugations and gravel loss on some roads.

Humid weather conditions have also increased vegetation growth along the road reserves which, in some cases, has impacted the travel lanes.

“Council continues to receive many calls reporting the road conditions.

“However, the priority is on higher use roads and bus routes to enable residents to get into town, and other repairs may take a few months,” said Mr Gallagher.

Council apologises for the inconvenience to residents and road users and asks that they remain patient and drive to the road conditions as maintenance works continue around the Valley.