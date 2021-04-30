Damian Phillips delivers at the Australian Tennis Champs and inspires the next generation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAMIAN Phillips produced a stellar performance at the Australian Tennis Championships for players with Intellectual Disabilities, Down Syndrome, Autism and Deaf and Hard of Hearing last week in Melbourne.

Damian won the Men’s Doubles with partner Archie Graham and finished third in the Men’s Singles and third in the Mixed Doubles with partner Kelly Wren.

Damian’s mother Leanne Phillips was thrilled the tournament went ahead after fears the event may be cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The tournament normally runs at the same time as the Australian Open but was delayed until April because of COVID, we were worried they might cancel the national tournament but the players were delighted when it went ahead, Damian has been playing Mixed Doubles with Kelly Wren for over ten years now and they have been very successful winning numerous titles.

“Damian trains every day, either with his coach Tony Polack or down the gym or agility work on the court.

“He normally competes in overseas tournaments but that stopped last year because of COVID and plays in the Australian team, he’s currently ranked number 8 in the World and number 3 in Australia,” said Leanne.

Damian has been playing the national tournament since 2009 and trains at Englands Park Tennis Club at Coffs Jetty with coach Tony Polack.

Damian’s work ethic is now inspiring juniors players at the Englands Park Tennis Club as coach Tony Polack explained to the News Of The Area.

“Every time Damo walks onto the court for a lesson he gives 100%, I wish every junior I coached had his determination to improve, his intensity level is always high.

“I have given him a training program to do off court which is aimed at improving his aerobic fitness levels, court movement and agility, he does these sessions at least three times every week by himself.

“Damo genuinely loves playing tennis and has found a way to transfer his love for the game to other children.

“He is now helping me coach and relates so well to kids of any age, he has completed his Junior Development Coaching Course so that he is qualified to guide any junior from age 5 to 12 years.

“He has a great personality for teaching young children and is proving a real asset in our coaching program at Englands Park,” said Tony.

By David WIGLEY