Damien Leith bring his Roy Orbison tour to Woolgoolga this Friday night – April 16

DAMIEN LEITH will be in Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park, on Friday 16 April, 2021.

This local appearance is part of Damien’s A Tribute to Roy Orbison, plus Strings tour, paying homage to his musical hero, Roy Orbison.

Chatting with News Of The Area Damien said, “This will be my first visit to Woolgoolga and being a huge curry fan I’m just so sorry I didn’t arrange the date to coincide with Curryfest in September – I’ll have to come back.

“I have friends who live in the area and they say it’s spectacular so I can’t wait to get out and about and take in some of the sights – and of course I can’t wait to belt out a few songs while I’m there too.

“I’ve played in the Coffs region many times and my strongest memories generally stem from times spent on the beaches, I’m not a huge swimmer but I certainly like to sit and be inspired, and this region is filled with inspiration.

“My Roy Orbison show will open with a classic song called ‘Blue Angel’ – accompanied by strings this song immediately sets the tone for a night of epic songwriting and insane vocals – Roy was incredible.

“The audience will hear everything from ‘Crying’ and ‘Only the Lonely’ to ‘Oh Pretty Woman’ and everything in between, all performed in my own unique way.”

The year 2020 marked 50 years since the release of Only The Lonely, the classic Roy Orbison and Joe Melson hit song that still graces the airwaves today.

An Australian favourite with his outstanding voice, Damien will be performing all his favourite classic Roy Orbison hits arranged by celebrated composer Jessica Graham and accompanied by a String Quartet.

Damien first created an ode to the legend behind songs such as Pretty Woman and You Got It, in a national show selling out in theatres around the country over the past decade.

Damien has always had a strong affinity with Roy Orbison’s music having recorded and worked with the late Barbara Orbison and continues to write with legendary musicians in Nashville who worked with Roy throughout his career.

In fact, when Damien released his album Roy – A Tribute To Roy Orbison it stayed in the ARIA Top 20 chart for 22 weeks and it was nominated for not only an ARIA award but also sold multi-platinum.

Damien received the highest praise on the release of the album from Barbara Orbison extending her support by saying, “Damien, I applaud you for doing a Roy album.

“We wish you every bit of luck and success.

“You got it.”

Further rave reviews for the album, and Damien’s homage to the late-great Roy Orbison came from his long-time songwriting partner Joe Melson.

Joe, who penned Crying, Only The Lonely, Blue Bayou and Running Scared with Roy, said, “Very few voices excite me, but I fell in love with Damien’s voice when I heard it.

“His unique voice has inspired me to write again, much in the same way Roy Orbison’s voice inspired me to write.

“I believe Damien is going to be a big star.

“All the best to you, Damien.

“Looking forward to good things with you.”

For Damien Leith himself, Roy Orbison is still one of his biggest influences, and it shows in the care he takes when paying homage to the great man’s music on stage.

“Roy was a stylus, he created his own unique sound which made him stand out over so many other artists,” said Damien.

“His incredible voice, mixed with dramatic pop/opera melodies became his signature.

“Working with Barbara on my album Roy – A Tribute To Roy Orbison was amazing.

“It was incredible to have her support and confidence in me, especially in interpreting Roy’s songs and giving them my own stamp.

“Also, while recording that album I met with Joe Melson and we have since become good friends and write together almost every week via Skype.”

Check out tickets here: https://www.damienleith.com.au/tours.

By Andrea FERRARI