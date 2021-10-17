Darlington Park to add another entertainment drawcard

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN outdoor movie screen has been approved at NRMA Darlington Beach Resort at Arrawarra at a cost of $450,000.

The new outdoor movie screen will be situated on the edge of the resort’s existing bowling green beside the cafe, and informal seating will be located on the synthetic bowling green and cafe area for residents and guests to watch movies.

Approval of the new entertainment facility follows the recent installation of the resort’s Water Park for residents and resort guests.

“The development will provide additional recreational options for guests and residents of the caravan park,” development application documents detailed.

The outdoor movie screen will be around five metres high and five metres wide and self-supported on new concrete foundations.

The new recreation facility is expected to increase the occupancy of the caravan park.

The development application was lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council on 16 August and approved by Council on Friday 1 October.

By Emma DARBIN