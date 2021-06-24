Darrunda Wajaarr! Join in the NAIDOC Week celebrations at Bellwood Park

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIDOC Week celebrations are planned for Friday July 9 2021 at Bellwood Park.

Darrunda Wajaarr!

Darrunda Wajaarr is Gumbaynggirr for Heal Country, which is the theme for NAIDOC Week 2021.

Beginning at 10am and finishing at 2pm, the event promises to be a terrific experience.

Opening with a Smoking Ceremony and a Welcome to Country, the event will include delicious free tucker, music, and a range of tents including weaving, kids activities, Gumbaynggirr language tents and an Elders tent.

A committed group from Muurrbay Aborigional Language and Culture Cooperative and Earthbound Bowra Cafe have come together to create the event.

“Muurrbay and Earthbound are putting together a celebration to make a space for anyone visiting or living in the Valley to come celebrate and learn about NAIDOC Week, engage children in fun activities and be immersed in Gumbaynggirr language and culture,” said Earthbound Bowra Cafe owner Rachel McGregor-Allen.

Gumbaynggirr elder Martin Ballangarry will be performing the Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country.

Performers for the day will include singer Rhiannon Bright, singer Bumagin, dancer Cordell Lockwood, drummer Kaya Boom, Didgeridoo man Robbo Canning, Minjarrah Jarrett Didj player and more.

This is a free event, and everyone is welcome.