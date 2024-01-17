Daughter issues desperate plea for information on father missing from Clarence Valley



THE heartbroken daughter of a man missing from a rural Clarence Valley property is urgently calling on the public to come forward with information about her father’s whereabouts.

Leslie Wayne Keating, who turned 64 on Boxing Day, was last seen at a rural property on Ramornie Station Road, Ramornie, about 25 kilometres north-west of Grafton, at about 2.30pm on Friday 20 October 2023.



“He was dropped off by a taxi to his property on the afternoon of 20 October,” said Storm Keating, Mr Keating’s daughter.

“Later that afternoon he had a phone call.

“That was the last anyone heard from him.”

Mr Keating was officially reported as a missing person on 12 November after his two daughters, living abroad and out-of-state, requested police conduct a welfare check at the property.

Due to the property’s remote location and limited reception, it was not unusual for Mr Keating to be out of contact for extended periods.

“The welfare check showed that he wasn’t there, and both of his dogs were found deceased in a state of decay on the property,” Ms Keating said.

Police and emergency services then mobilised to complete extensive searches of the area surrounding the property.

“The police initially did a line search after the welfare check, then a ground search with police and SES volunteers,” Ms Keating said.

“They had a cadaver dog come out to the property as well.

“They then did a second ground search with a unit which specialises in rough terrain and bushy areas.

“They have also done a helicopter search and a search of the rivers and the waterways in the area.”

With search options exhausted, Ms Keating said the family and police are now reliant on information coming in from the public.

“The police have said they can’t physically search anymore,” she said.

While numerous false sightings have been recorded, no firm leads have arisen as to Mr Keating’s location.

With her father last seen almost three months ago, Ms Keating remains convinced he would not have left the property by his own free will, or without his dogs.

“My dad, on three separate occasions, has discharged himself from hospital against doctors’ wishes to go home to his animals,” she said.

“He never would have left them to suffer but they both died of dehydration.”

Mr Keating was known to frequent the Grafton and South Grafton areas.

“He was a very routine man.

“He generally went into town once a week, always on the day he got paid his disability pension.”

For now, the family’s search continues, with Ms Keating, who was living with her partner in Ireland at the time of the disappearance, now living locally in a tent while she pursues leads as to father’s whereabouts.

Ms Keating described her father as the “strongest person I know” and “tough as nails but sensitive”.

“It has been incredibly difficult emotionally, especially with Christmas and then his birthday on Boxing Day.

“We have never gone a Boxing Day without speaking to him.”

She offered an impassioned plea to the community to come forward with any leads.

“If anyone does have any information, even if they think it is insignificant, please contact the police.

“Any small piece of information can lead to us finding him.

“We are heartbroken without him.

“It is the not knowing that is the hardest part.”

A NSW Police spokesperson told News Of The Area the investigation is ongoing.

“Several coordinated land/air/water searches have been undertaken with assistance from Marine Area Command, Polair, Dog Unit, Specialist Trained NSW Police Trail Bike officers and NSW SES; however, Leslie remains outstanding,” they said.

“Anyone with information about Leslie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Grafton Detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

By Doug CONNOR