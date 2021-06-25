Days for Girls and Sawtell Rotary Club to hold an information session at Sawtell RSL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL Rotary Club and the Sawtell RSL are teaming up with Coffs Coast Days for Girls to present an information session about the program on July 17.

Days for Girls (DFG) is a not-for-profit organisation that has a network of teams and chapters around the world and our local team is the Coffs Coast Days for Girls.

DFG aims to address the issues that impact on girls in developing countries who do not have ready access to female hygiene products.

This lack of access means that girls often stay home from school or their workplace and miss out on educational opportunities and earnings.

Days for Girls provides appropriate care kits which include specially designed reusable pads and cleaning and information resources that among other things allow girls to thrive at school, and improved education then leads to a better standard of living.

Coffs Coast Days for Girls is a dedicated small team led by Merran Storrie and Theresa Peppernell.

They source material, cut and sew the pads and liners as well as bags, the kits are assembled with underpants, moisture proof bags, hotel size soap and sent to those in need, the kits last for three years and allow girls to attend school every day for every month.

An information day is being held at the Sawtell RSL from 2pm on Saturday July 17 to inform the community about this work, seek donations in kind and to ask for volunteers.

Volunteers may sew kit components but if you are not a sewer there is plenty of opportunity to cut cloth, pack kits and iron items. You could also host a fundraiser.

Gerry De Gabriele from Sawtell Rotary Club told News Of The Area, “This is a great example of local people doing what they can to help with overcoming a major problem in disadvantaged communities, and is a fantastic opportunity to make a big difference in many girl’s lives.”

For more information contact Gerry on 0402469160 or Theresa on 0407212745.

By David TUNE