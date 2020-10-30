Deadly Artists Needed for Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE deadline for entrants to express an interest in the 2021 Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal Art Award and Contemporary Cultural Objects Exhibition has been extended till November 30 and so has the tour reach.



Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance are calling for artworks and expressions of interest from Aboriginal artists living within our region (Gumbaynggirr, Dunghutti, Biripi and Worimi nations – from Coffs Harbour in the north to Karuah in the south) to enter the 2021 Saltwater Freshwater Aboriginal art award and contemporary cultural objects exhibition, touring in 2021.

The exhibition opens on Biripi country at the Glasshouse Regional Gallery on Friday 26th February 2012 and will tour to the Manning Regional Art Gallery in Taree, also Biripi country, then on to Gumbayngirr country at the Coffs Harbour Regional Art Gallery, and finish on Aboriginal owned land at Wadjar Regional Indigenous Gallery.

And for the first time the tour will go metropolitan and exhibit at the Boomalli Aboriginal Artists’ Cooperative in Leichhardt, Sydney.

Jane Taverner, Acting General Manager, Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance,said this is particularly exciting as normally this is only regional.

“This metro opportunity came about because I had a gap in the touring schedule and I wanted to see the exhibition grow and Boomalli is a good fit because they are an Aboriginal cooperative.

“An opportunity was there and we took it.”

The 2019 art award winner was Gumbaynggirr artist YOWA for her work ‘Matriarchs’.

Then curator, Amanda Hayman, said of the work, “The winning artwork was bright and colourful with a very unique aesthetic, almost surreal, it felt like you were taken into a dream.

“The focal point of the artwork shows four elderly Aboriginal women on pedestals, with coastal country in the background and an iridescent sunset.

“The artwork reflects the current global paradigm shift in gender equality and also significant social and political push for recognition of female leadership.

“Pedestals are a western construct of power where white males have been predominantly placed.

“I love how the artist reversed the norm and positioned black women on pedestals as a demonstration of their authority and importance within our families and community.

“This is a perfect example of sharing Indigenous perspectives through art,” she said.

By Sandra MOON