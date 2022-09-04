Dealing with Debt and Tenancy workshop at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

A DEALING with Debt and Tenancy workshop is offered free at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre by its legal aid partner, No Interest Loans, on Friday 9 September.

The content is created to support people looking for information, advice and support when faced with times they are unable to pay their bills, to help them understand their rights around tenancy.



“There are options available to help people make informed decisions and where help is available,” Anne Stuart, spokesperson for No Interest Loans told News Of The Area.

“Ignoring a debt or fine doesn’t make it disappear and it can leave a lot of residual stress.

Looking at options, getting free legal advice and addressing it early can make the situation more manageable.

This workshop will cover information such as your rights in relation to debt collecting, or potential opportunity to work off your fine.

“Whether someone is struggling or not, we recommend all community members consider attending.

“Often when people find themselves in such a situation it becomes harder to navigate your way out.

“Knowing your rights and the local services that can support you, helps people to address issues early and also be able to support friends and loved ones if they find themselves in those situations at short notice.”

Di Woods, Manager at CHNC said, “Communities across the Mid North Coast have experienced significant challenges in the cost of living and housing security.”

Financial stress has become an escalating issue even when families have one or two incomes coming in.

“Unfortunately, costs have risen, and some wages are quite low, coupled with the jump in rent prices many families are struggling to meet their current financial commitments.

“We encourage you to attend the free Dealing with Debt and Tenancy workshop on Friday 9 September 10am at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre,” she said.

To book visit www.chnc.com.au/events/ or call 66483665.

By Andrea FERRARI