December Progress Report – Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association

ALMOST to the end of the year, which must go down as the most disruptive since the Second World War.

Whilst the world is suffering, we in Australia have been relatively unscathed thanks to an alert Government and strict controls.

We, here on the North Shore of Port Stephens have been subject to the same nationwide Government imposed rules and restrictions.

Thankfully we have been blessed with no outbreaks.

Council and business houses are obligated by law to implement those restrictions which can seem onerous and unfair to some of the community, however there is a light at the end of the tunnel and growing brighter by the day.

Interestingly, there have been many adaptations during the past year and a lot of those changes will remain with us into the future.

Some of you may consider the negatives, however the majority will accept these changes as inevitable and to the betterment of our community.

Along the waterfront, we have seen a huge increase in visitor numbers.

More than once we have heard in casual discussion things like, “We always drove straight past. This time we came to look and will return.”

We hear permanent rental property is non-existent and holiday rentals are fully booked well into next year.

The ferry operator is doing great business and is averaging at capacity almost every day.

We have been found!

The permanent population is burgeoning, as working from home is now a fixture with owners of holiday rental properties relocating and the pending approvals of approximately 2000 home and land packages will add to this population over the next few years.

Who can blame them when one sees what nature has provided us?

Whilst such growth must be accepted and is great for our business houses, we must maintain height restrictions on new buildings as we have no wish to become another Nelson Bay or Forster.

It has been an interesting year in hits and misses throughout this community.

In the hit department, the Slipway committee were successful in overturning an unfortunate bureaucratic decision to close the Tea Gardens Slipway.

Common sense prevailed, a grant has been received and the upgrade should be completed in the New Year.

Dredging of the eastern channel was completed providing quick and safe access to the outer port for recreational vessels.

We also have reports that the ferries are using it and a pro fishing boat can save up to an hour in travel time to Broughton Island.

A grant was provided to renew the boat ramp in Tea Gardens and should be completed in the first half of next year and we have been allocated four new fish cleaning tables.

Sadly, we have had new reports of accidents on the two Hawks Nest ramps, one requiring hospitalisation and we must record these as misses and targets for the forthcoming year.

Myall Coast radio is up and running.

They will be expanding the hours of live broadcasting in the New Year and intend reaching a wider audience.

Tune in to frequency FM 87.8 for national, local news and well-balanced music.

We can report the car park on Bennetts Beach has been resurfaced and painted.

The amenities block is undergoing a renewal and the outdoor furniture along Marine Drive has been repaired and refinished.

Residents have joined together and are working with Council to clean up and maintain the Community Hall Gardens and intend expanding their services to other areas in Hawks Nest.

2021 promises to start with a great initiative with the introduction of Myall Coast Tours.

Sandra and Bruce Murray have purchased a 22-seat bus, taking all necessary qualifications to introduce a range of scenic tours including a ferry link, Lakes and National Park.

It is a project we will be proud of and wish them every success.

The Council initiative, PAMP has now closed and we would like to thank all those who submitted their wishes to Council.

The process is extremely important to register with Council, the fact that we have many necessary improvements to our pathways and streets.

The majority of the improvements revolve around safety issues and must be undertaken in the face of our growing and aging population.

It is my understanding that the response has been enormous and exemplifies the caring community we are members of.

Results should be made public early in the New Year.

2021 promises to be another interesting year, once we are able to conduct regular meetings. Times will be published and you are more than welcome to lend a hand.

Meanwhile and on behalf of the Hawks Nest / Tea Gardens Progress Assn may we wish you all a splendid Xmas and a very happy and prosperous New Year.

By Gordon GRAINGER