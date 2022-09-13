Dementia Action Week – A little support makes a big difference

DEAR News Of The Area,

THE number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million – a number that is set to double in the next 25 years.

There are also an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care.

Many people living with dementia can continue to live well after their diagnosis, but often feel isolated because of the stigma and discrimination associated with dementia.

That’s why the theme for Dementia Action Week 2022, 19 – 25 September, is ‘A little support makes a big difference’.

This year, we encourage communities to come together and learn more about how they can support people living with dementia.

By everyone having a better understanding of dementia and seeing that a purposeful life can continue after diagnosis, we will eliminate discrimination and its impacts.

There are seven small but practical ways you can make a difference in your community.

To find out more please visit https://discrimination.dementia.org.au/

A little support can make a big difference.

Yours sincerely,

Maree MCCABE AM Bobby Redman

CEO Dementia Australia Chair Dementia Australia Advisory Committee