Department confirms Medowie school redistribution

MEDOWIE residents have long held reservations about how public education is delivered in their suburb.

The latest move to redistribute primary school zones, confirmed this week by an Education Department spokesperson, has not been received well.



“The decision to rezone obviously wasn’t made with any community collaboration which is why they sprung it on us right before the new school year starts.

“Like the parents of new school starters need more stress at the moment,” said Peter Black, who lives in one of the estates affected.

An Education Department spokesperson provided a response to an enquiry regarding the change.

“Groups of schools work together to manage local student populations.

“The Department of Education periodically reviews enrolment boundaries to ensure that enrolment figures are balanced across schools, accounting for population changes and to maximise the educational offering,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding a question of resourcing, the representative stated that department resources would be deployed according to normal measures.

By Victoria HENDERSON