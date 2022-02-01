Deputy Premier visits Stockton Beach for site inspection

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEPUTY Premier Paul Toole visited Stockton Beach this week for a site inspection.

Joining local Council members, Mr Toole headed to the region to address coastal management, ensuring coordination between Newcastle City Council and the NSW Government regarding the ongoing coastal erosion problems and plans for Stockton.



Mr Declan Clausen, Deputy Lord Mayor of Newcastle, was pleased to welcome Mr Toole to the area to inspect the beach’s erosion first-hand.

“The City of Newcastle has been grateful for the support of Mr Toole’s predecessor, John Barilaro, who was instrumental in driving the NSW Government to support Council’s efforts to address the erosion crisis.

“Deputy Premier Toole’s continued leadership of the Deputy Premier’s Stockton Beach Taskforce will play a critical role in coordinating State agencies to ensure we can get sand back onto Stockton Beach,” Mr Clausen said.

Mr Paul Toole now was Ministerial responsibility for the NSW Deputy Premier’s Stockton Beach Taskforce, which was established to ensure a coordinated approach to renourishing the beach.

Nuatali Nelmes, Lord Mayor of Newcastle, believes that this relationship between local council and state government is essential to ensure that the sand renourishment program is completed.

“As soon as Mr Toole took over from John Barilaro, I wrote to the Deputy Premier to express my strong desire to continue our great working relationship with the NSW Government when it comes to addressing erosion at Stockton.

“The City of Newcastle has appreciated the coordination of this Taskforce by the Department of Regional New South Wales, and the strong funding commitments made by the former Deputy Premier, to both fund the necessary work towards the granting of a Mining License for offshore sand extraction, and the subsequent funding required for the offshore dredging of identified sand sources and the placement of this sand back on Stockton Beach,” Ms Nelmes said.

It is estimated that approximately 112,000m3 of sand naturally moves north from Stockton Beach along the Stockton Bight each year- the equivalent of 45 Olympic swimming pools full of sand.

With the Newcastle Harbour breakwaters and navigational channel blocking new sand moving from Nobbys Beach to Stockton and the waves moving sand north, Stockton Beach suffers erosion.

This is an urgent issue for all stakeholders involved to ensure that Stockton’s natural beauty is not lost.

“Council needs support from the NSW Government to fund the necessary works towards the granting of a mining licence for offshore sand extraction, the subsequent funding required for the offshore dredging of sand, and the placement of this sand back on Stockton Beach; this work is complex and can only occur with NSW Government support.

“This is the number one issue raised with me, and I know this continued support and connection to a state level will be welcomed by the community of Stockton.

“With the Deputy Premier’s ongoing support, we are confident that we will be able to restore and provide ongoing protection to the amenity of Stockton Beach,” Deputy Lord Mayor Clausen said.

By Tara CAMPBELL