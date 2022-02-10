Destination Australia Scholarships relieve students’ money worries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOUTHERN Cross University has attracted nearly a million dollars in scholarship funding for students who commence their studies at the University’s Coffs Harbour and Lismore campuses this year.

Part of the Australian Government’s Destination Australia scheme, the scholarship provides selected full-time students $15,000 per year to complete their degree, for a maximum of four years.*

Vice President, Engagement, Mr Ben Roche said the scholarships were a fantastic incentive to study regionally.

“We’re lucky enough to be located in some of Australia’s most beautiful regions with beaches and World Heritage rainforests literally at our doorstep.

“Immersing yourself in the lifestyle and studying here is really quite a privilege and these scholarships can make it that much more affordable,” he said.

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy student Caleb Bosshard received a Destination Australia scholarship in 2021.

He says it has given him greater capacity to achieve the grades he wants by being able to redirect his focus on study instead of worrying about finances.

“The Destination Australia Scholarship has been helpful for me.

‘I’m receiving $15,000 a year which adds up to $60,000 over the four years of my degree,” said Caleb, who lives in Dorrigo and studies at Southern Cross University Coffs Harbour campus.

“When studying full time, the last thing you want to worry about is money.

“The Destination Australia scholarship has really helped me focus on what’s important and pursue my passion in Occupational Therapy.

“Without it, I would not be where I am today.

“I am able to work part-time as a lifeguard at Dorrigo Swim Centre and and continue with studies full-time.

“The scholarship takes a load off so I can put my main focus on my degree.

“My words of advice for anyone who wants to apply is get in and organised and do it as early as possible, ahead of the suggested timeline.

“I’d definitely recommend students to apply.”

Caleb says he is glad he could study Occupational Therapy locally in the Coffs Harbour region to continue living near family and enjoying the regional coastal lifestyle, while studying at a University with smaller class sizes, where the teachers know you by name.

He said another highlight of the course is learning in state-of-the-art health facilities.

“The new Health Sciences Building at Southern Cross Uni Coffs Harbour campus has taken the study of the health sciences to the next level.

“Its cutting-edge facilities and engaging environment has helped me develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the healthcare industry.

“I started Occupational Therapy in 2021 as OTs are in high demand in Australia and I liked the idea of a career in this industry where I get to help people.

“I’m really enjoying the course so far and looking forward to beginning my practical placements later this year.

For more details and to apply for the Destination Australia scholarship visit https://www.scu.edu.au/scholarships/undergraduate-scholarships/future-student-scholarships/destination-australia-scholarship/.

* The scholarships are available for students looking to study a four-year undergraduate degree at Southern Cross University’s Lismore or Coffs Harbour campus.

These courses include the Bachelor of Speech Pathology, Bachelor of Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Exercise and Psychological Science at Coffs Harbour campus, with all eligible students encouraged to apply.

By Andrea FERRARI