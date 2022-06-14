Destination Barrington Coast launch ‘ComeVisit!’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DESTINATION Barrington Coast has launched ‘ComeVisit!’, a campaign to encourage MidCoast residents to invite their loved ones to visit all year round.

Using ‘ComeVisit!’ templates or by users uploading their own photo, residents can digitally invite friends and family to stop by the MidCoast.



The initiation is fun, free and easy and even comes with an RSVP option for those invited to lock in a visit.

Deb Tuckerman, MidCoast Council’s Manager Growth, Economic Development and Tourism says that the Council is proud to partner with ComeVisit!.

“ComeVisit is a platform dedicated to encouraging our friends and family to visit local areas.

“Over 600,000 friends and family of residents visit the MidCoast each year making it a huge contributor to our visitor economy.”

The campaign will be launched with the first of three competitions that include major prizes worth over $1,000 each, generously contributed by local businesses from across the MidCoast.

The local resident who sends the most invites will win the ultimate ‘discover your own backyard’ experience to share with the friends or family who ComeVisit!

“ComeVisit! proudly puts our community and local businesses at the heart of our approach to a sustainable and resilient visitor economy.

“In this way, we can continue to maintain the values that make our region such a great place to live, work, play and visit,” said Ms Tuckerman.

Over the coming weeks, local residents will see ComeVisit! posters and drink coasters with QR codes that provide a link to where you can create your own digital invitations.

“Sometimes it’s our nearest and dearest that need a gentle nudge to make the trip so why not use some humour and dream up your own excuses to encourage them to visit?”

“Maybe suggest that their inheritance is going to the family dog if they don’t visit soon, or that the grandkids are getting particularly close to the neighbours,” Ms Tuckerman said.

If you miss your friends and family, this is the perfect way to invite them to visit.

You can create and send your own personalised invitation in a few simple steps.

To create and send yours, go to https://www.comevisit.com.au/places/barringtoncoast.

By Tara CAMPBELL