Destination Port Stephens CEO urges locals to Stay, Dine and Discover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A $50 ACCOMMODATION voucher is now available as part of the NSW Government’s $250 million Stay NSW program.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the voucher initiative is a commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel in NSW.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“This is a win-win for NSW – the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus, while also encouraging residents to explore our great State,” Mr Dominello said.

“The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked, so people can enjoy a staycation sooner.

“Whether it’s a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the Sydney CBD, every budget needs a boost this year.”

Mr Dominello said the state-wide rollout follows a successful pilot in the Sydney CBD.

“Applying is fast and simple via the Service NSW mobile app, through the Service NSW website or by calling 13 77 88 for assistance,” Mr Dominello said.

“People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit.

“Apply as soon as you can so you can check-in somewhere special and check-out somewhere new.”

There are more than 1,200 Stay NSW businesses registered across the State but it is not too late for accommodation premises to get on board.

Stay NSW Vouchers are valid until 9 October, 2022.

Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays.

Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the easy-to-use business finder.

For more information, including details on eligibility plus how and when to apply, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/stay-nsw.

Eileen Gilliland, CEO of Destination Port Stephens, told News Of The Area, “With all NSW residents eligible for a $50 accommodation voucher is a great incentive for NSW residents to get out and explore our incredible place, Port Stephens.

“The Stay NSW vouchers are valid until 9 October 2022.

“In addition, the NSW Government launched the Parents NSW vouchers ($5 x $50) with one person from an eligible household with a child enrolled in school.

“Vouchers can be used at participating Discover or Stay NSW businesses.

“This is a great opportunity for the local tourism industry to attract families to the region to stay, dine and experience all that Port Stephens has to offer.

“We encourage eligible accommodation providers in Port Stephens to register and participate in the Stay NSW Program and all eligible attractions, tours and restaurants are registered to accept Discover NSW vouchers to ensure that Port Stephens leverages this opportunity to attract visitors to our region post the peak summer season,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON