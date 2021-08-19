Development Australia Mid North Coast supporting jobs development in Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REGIONAL Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) is an independent not for profit organisation, who are funded by Federal and State Government.

In May RDAMNC opened an office in Macksville to develop and deliver local solutions for the Mid North Coast.

RDAMNC’s committee and staff are all local people who know and understand the issues facing the Mid North Coast.

Kerry Grace who has been the CEO for the last five years said, “RDAMNC sets up offices in small regional towns as a means of being a part of the local community and to economically add to the small communities we work in.”

The new office is located in Cooper Street under the Chinese Restaurant.

Dianne Wall, Chief Operations Officer, has been busy since May setting up the office for effective operation and project delivery.

“Di has done a wonderful job getting the office set up in readiness for staff operations,” said Kerry.

RDAMNC brings eight staff members to Macksville.

Working with the Local Jobs Program are Stephen Saunders, Employment Facilitator, and Sara Runciman, Support Officer.

RDAMNC has a nine-member board headed by Chairman Kieren Dell who has been with the organisation since 2017, and has a strong regional economic understanding.

“Our team and committee are all local people, developing local solutions for the Mid North Coast region,” said Kerry.

The staff of RDA Mid North Coast have a variety of specialist skills to implement core services and manage key projects.

The governing committee is comprised of members from a variety of industries and interests across the Mid North Coast.

The Mid North Coast is home to an array of vibrant, modern and sometimes eclectic townships that attract 4.9 million visitors each year.

However, the ‘Impact of Covid-19 Report’ that came out in August states a downturn in tourism over the July School Holiday period of 32,000 visitors.

“This equates to an economic downturn of $23 mil in lost revenue for the region,” said Kerry.

This downturn impacts on all areas of tourism, especially for smaller businesses ineligible for assistance.

Kerry said, “The operation for RDAMNC is to be the conduit between Government, Community, and Business.”

Other RDAMNC projects are Housing Action on Mid North Coast, Workforce Development, and a STEM Industry Schools Partnership.

For more information https://rdamnc.org.au/our-region/mid-north-coast/.

By Karen GRIBBIN