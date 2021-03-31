Diggers crowned kings of Coffs Harbour cricket

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DIGGERS Cricket Club Inc. are the kings of Coffs Harbour cricket after a grand final victory at home to claim the Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s first grade premiership.

Diggers capped off a tremendous season with a 42-run win against Sawtell in their season decider at Fitzroy Oval.

The premiership win capped off a stellar season in which Diggers finished as minor premiers after sitting at the top of the ladder from start to finish.

Diggers opened the batting in the season finale and posted 8/176, with Jesse Ferrett top scoring with 40.

On the biggest stage of the year and with the premiership up for grabs, the Diggers bowlers stepped up big time to dismiss Sawtell for 134.

In a man of the match performance, Jesse Ferrett backed up his top score taking 4/25 from his 8 overs.

Ty Adams also produced a pivotal spell taking 3/16 from his 7 overs.

Diggers won their first 1st grade premiership since 2015, an effort which captain Jonathon Paff said had his players in a celebratory mood.

“It was bloody awesome and we led the comp from start to finish which feels good,” he said.

“We partied on the pitch after, so good times.”

Paff praised the efforts of his sides’ two big-time bowlers.

“I felt pretty good defending 176 and Jesse Ferrett killed it and was player of the game,” he said.

“Ty Adams also had a big game.

“Batting first and getting runs on the board was the most satisfying part, and it was a big win.”

Nana Glen were the second and third grade premiers for 2020/21, after their respective grand finals were washed out with the club winning by virtue of finishing as minor premiers.

By Aiden BURGESS