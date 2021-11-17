Diggers Defeat Sawtell in T20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DIGGERS Cricket Club notched up another victory in the first grade T20 Cup defeating Sawtell by 32 runs last Saturday.

Diggers skipper Jonathon Paff won the toss and elected to bat, sending fast bowler Reuben Carey in to open the batting.

Reuben thrived at the top order, clocking up 33 runs from 42 balls with Ty Adams hitting 55 runs from only 32 balls to accumulate 156 runs for 8 wickets after 20 overs.

After last week’s impressive bowling, fourteen-year-old Jacob Cross was given the opportunity to open the bowling attack for the Diggers and he didn’t disappoint, dismissing the opening batsman for a duck.

Diggers captain Jonathon Paff shared insights to the game.

“Reuben who normally opens the bowling opened the batting instead and made 33 with Ty Adams going big for 53 off 32 balls.

“With the bowling Jacob Cross opened for the first time and got 1/8 off 2 and Ty (Adams) 2/17 off four.

“We played well, we are starting to get a bit itchy to play some longer form cricket, we played on synthetic wickets due to rain so we are also keen for turf.”

Ty Adams put in another all round performance with both bat and ball.

“Today was a good win for the boys against Sawty, we played well as a unit, everyone did their job with either bat or ball, and an overall solid team performance,” Ty said.

“It’s good to be back out in the middle with the boys even better if you get a couple of runs or wickets yourself but it’s not about the personal milestones it’s about us Diggers being a team and having fun together along the way,” said Ty.

Diggers’ next match is against Nana Glen at Fitzroy Oval on Saturday 20 November starting at 1pm and Sawtell takes on Northern Districts at Richardson Park at 1pm.

By David WIGLEY