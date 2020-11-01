Diggers overcome Northern District with a fine bowling display in first match of season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Diggers bowling attack were in fine form in the opening match of the Coffs Harbour District competition where they bowled out the Northern Districts for 60 runs, winning by 5 wickets.

Reuben Carey opened the bowling for the Diggers and sent the bails flying in the first over and he continued his fine form with three further wickets.

There was no respite at the other end as the fast bowling of Hayden Cross claimed two wickets, while Ty Adams worked his way through the middle order with three wickets.

Pav Nagra scored steadily for the Northern Districts but the skipper ran out of partners and left the field unbeaten on 16 runs.

The Diggers weathered the Northern Districts attack to score 64 runs for 5 wickets and win the first game of the season.

By David WIGLEY