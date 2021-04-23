Dine and Discover vouchers accepted at Jetty Memorial Theatre and dining establishments on the Jetty Strip

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Jetty Memorial Theatre (JMT) now accepts NSW Dine and Discovery vouchers for ticket purchases to all productions at the venue.

The Dine and Discovery program, run by the NSW Government, is aimed at providing stimulus and support for two industry areas that were severely affected by pandemic restrictions, entertainment and dining.

Every NSW resident over the age of 18 can apply for the one hundred dollars’ worth of vouchers, made up of two $25 Dining vouchers and two $25 Discovery vouchers.



These can be used at any business that has registered and been approved by Service NSW and are valid until the end of June this year.

There are currently 81 dining businesses registered for the Dining Vouchers in Coffs Harbour, and 21 arts and entertainment businesses accepting the Discovery vouchers.

To claim the vouchers go to https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-dine-discover-nsw-vouchers or visit Service NSW or call 13 77 88, to find registered businesses go to dine-and-discover business finder.

These vouchers give opportunities for a great night out without breaking the bank, with many restaurants and eateries on the Jetty strip, including the Pier Hotel, accepting them, and with the JMT now back to full seating capacity and offering top class entertainment at affordable prices.

Some of the productions that are coming to the JMT before July include the Screen Wave International Film Festival (which has started and runs until Wednesday 28 April), CHMCC’s production of Steven Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical ‘Into the Woods’, Jonathan Biggins smash hit comedy ‘The Gospel According to Paul’, live music event ‘MY LIFE: The Story & Songs of Billy Joel’, and the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow.

A number of shows scheduled in the period have already sold out, so get in quick to take advantage of the vouchers.

JMT Theatre Coordinator Natalie Boyle advised News Of The Area that, “The vouchers are a great way to experience some fantastic entertainment, but please be aware that the vouchers can only be redeemed in person at the box office, and not for online ticket purchases.”

The box office is open Tuesday through to Friday 12 noon to 4pm.

By David TUNE