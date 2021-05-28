Dine & Discover Success for Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARK Beach Plaza has demonstrated its commitment to the Coffs Harbour community by playing a major role in assisting Service NSW with the distribution of Dine & Discover Vouchers.

The Centre hosted the Service NSW pop up store, ensuring the community could easily access the popular vouchers.



The program has been an outstanding success in the Coffs Harbour Region.

During the seven weeks that the pop up store was open, over 3,500 vouchers were processed at Park Beach Plaza.

There are 142 businesses in Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Woolgoolga who have registered to accept the Dine & Discover Vouchers.

With the program being so accessible, these vouchers have helped inject a much-needed boost into the local hospitality and entertainment industry in the region.

Service NSW, Regional Manager of Service Centres North Region, Jeremy Conlon said Dine & Discover has injected more than $1.8 million dollars into the Coffs Harbour community.

“Locals have been a key part to the success of this program.

“Over 37,000 Coffs Harbour customers have registered to take part so far.

“It’s not too late to apply, the vouchers are valid until the end of June,” Jeremy said.