Dinosaurs Dance Against Climate Change Denial At Pat Conaghan’s Coffs Office

COFFS Coast Climate Action Group members, dressed as dinosaurs, have protested against what they say is Australia’s dismal contribution to the COP26 global climate talks in Glasgow.

The ‘dinosaurs’ danced and sang at the Coffs Harbour office of the Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, last Friday, November 5.



Things escalated when police arrived and Nicole Read and Anthony Johnson were arrested and charged with trespassing.

Nicole Read released a statement that read, “As a passionate and concerned Australian parent I have been

compelled to take action at the National Party office of Pat Conaghan today.

“I am calling for immediate action to stop fuelling the accelerating climate crisis that is directly impacting my

children’s lives and their futures.

“The leaders of this country have made a mockery of the COP26 Glasgow climate talks.

“Australia, the world’s second largest exporter of thermal coal, refused to sign major global commitments to reduce coal power and methane production.

“Our leaders are so out of step with the rest of the world that they are causing direct harm to our economy, climate and future prosperity.

“With no clear and concrete direction to reduce emissions they are effectively destroying my children’s future and the future generations of humanity.

“We’ve been hit by worsening bushfires, prolonged droughts, extreme heatwaves and damaging

floods at an unprecedented rate.

“We have had to endure these events with our children in our arms while explaining the climate crisis and the ineptitude of the leaders refusing to step up with courage and lead.”

Mr Johnson, a local avocado farmer, was also arrested.

He expressed his frustration at the National Party leader using farmers as an excuse not to act on climate change.

He said, “Yesterday Barnaby Joyce stated that it would benefit North Coast farmers that Australia had snubbed the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

“This is rubbish!,” he said.

Mr Johnson went on to say that farmers are on the frontlines of climate change, facing impacts of more severe drought, fires and storms and flooding and they can also be part of the solution.

He said that the issue with methane is increasingly leakage from gas fracking, LNG processing and production and transport of coal and landfill rather than cattle emissions.

Jeff Tomkinson, spokesperson for Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, added, “Climate scientists have been clear: we need urgent action on climate change. Not in 2050, but right now.”

“Every delay is costing us in livelihoods and extinctions.”

He said the Prime Minister and Energy Minister were behaving like ‘fossil fools’ in Glasgow.

Mr Tomkinson said, “If we don’t want to go the way of the dinosaurs, we need a serious plan to transition away from fossil energy like coal and gas to modern, renewable energy like solar and wind.

“The solutions are ready to go, we just need political will,” he said.

Mr Conaghan’s office was approached for comment but did not respond.

By Andrew VIVIAN