Direct Flights between Canberra and Coffs Harbour

COFFS locals are set to have another major city within reach as direct flights to Canberra were announced last week.

Link Airways, which currently operates flights from Coffs to Brisbane, will begin the route from 22 September 2022, utilising the airline’s 34 passenger Saab 340B Plus aircraft.



Coffs Harbour Airport General Manager, Frank Mondello, said the announcement was a coup for the region.

“Our second service with Link Airways, this announcement will strengthen connectivity to and from the Coffs Coast region and will be welcome news for both business and leisure travellers.

“Allowing Canberrans to explore the natural beauty and warmer weather of our wider region, this direct service allows locals to enjoy all that the ACT has to offer; world-class events, produce and experiences.”

With the nation’s capital boasting a rich array of festivals, museums, and galleries, and the Coffs Coast recently recognised as the first ECO Certified Destination in NSW, the airline’s Manager of network strategy Jeff Boyd said the direct connection is a win for both locations.

“We see strong demand for direct flights between Canberra and the Coffs Coast, and the proposed service will facilitate leisure and business links between the two regions.”

The 90-minute flights will run on a Thursday and Sunday and will start from $189 one-way.

Tickets can be purchased via linkairways.com or through on-line and shop front travel agents.

By Sam PARKER