Disabled Surfers Association bring back Saturday surf days from January

THE Mid North Coast Branch for Disabled Surfers Association is returning with its first event scheduled at Jetty Beach Coffs Harbour on Saturday 8 January.

“The program is free for people living with a disability to come and enjoy a surf with volunteers in what is destined to be a welcome return to the Coffs Coast summer calendar,” committee member Richie Goddard told News Of The Area.



“It’s been on and been off, but we’re on with the January date.

“It’s a great day for people to get out and get involved and give back to the community,” Mr Goddard said.

“Bookings are essential for both surfers and volunteers through Eventbrite.”

The booking details are on the DSA Mid North facebook page – facebook.com/Mid-North-Coast-Disabled-Surfers-Association.

Mr Goddard, “There is no cost for surfers as this is a not-for-profit organisation however, as with all not for profit we rely heavily on the goodwill of our community.

“In the past Coffs Coast has been very generous with volunteers and we are hoping they will be again, without the community support ‘volunteers’ the events will not run.”

Further opportunities to go down to the beach for a surf are, 5 February and 5 March at Woolgoolga Beach.

“Our events accommodate each person’s individual needs, supporting those living with Autism, and or intellectual disability to those living with physical disability.

“Beach wheelchairs are available to assist with accessing the beach and water,” said Mr Goddard.

These events also attract surfers from further than the Mid North Coast, reaching inland as far as Armidale and Tamworth.

“This is a full day for these travellers, and we do provide refreshments, thanks to Coffs Rotary and Woolgoolga Lions who provide a BBQ sausage sizzle at our events with a small charge for drinks and sausage sandwiches.

“Some people make a day out of it with others just as happy to splash their toes in water.

“It’s a day that demonstrates not only the value of the event but also the need for community support,” Mr Goddard said.

By Andrea FERRARI